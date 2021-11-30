9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 4.4% to $3.08 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 3.72% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock increased by 3.21% to $11.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock fell 9.4% to $4.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares decreased by 5.63% to $52.84. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock decreased by 5.29% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.0 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares declined by 4.77% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock declined by 4.0% to $44.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares fell 3.98% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
