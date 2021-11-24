 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 8:35am   Comments
Share:
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock increased by 16.09% to $4.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 5.51% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares rose 4.21% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  •  

Losers

  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares declined by 26.09% to $23.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock decreased by 20.68% to $18.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 16.67% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares fell 7.78% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock fell 5.79% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.7 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 5.08% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CANG + EEIQ)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Cango Q3 Earnings
Battered Autohome Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel
Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2021
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
EEIQ: Elite Expands Target Market; Applications & Enrollments Rebound
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com