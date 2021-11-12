 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock moved upwards by 13.98% to $7.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $13.5.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares moved upwards by 6.22% to $36.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares rose 5.03% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.2 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $20.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock fell 16.46% to $9.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares declined by 10.86% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $265.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares declined by 7.98% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $926.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock fell 5.23% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $864.1 million.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) stock decreased by 4.58% to $15.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock decreased by 4.26% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

