10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares moved upwards by 12.95% to $25.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares increased by 5.98% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $826.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock increased by 4.63% to $23.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares rose 4.5% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock declined by 14.85% to $5.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock decreased by 8.57% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares fell 7.9% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock decreased by 7.5% to $8.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock declined by 5.26% to $38.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock fell 4.28% to $11.63. The company's market cap stands at $515.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
