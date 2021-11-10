 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 8:24am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares rose 25.89% to $294.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares moved upwards by 20.01% to $36.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) stock increased by 14.31% to $55.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares moved upwards by 13.43% to $29.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares rose 10.2% to $30.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares moved upwards by 9.71% to $13.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock declined by 12.38% to $74.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) stock declined by 8.83% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.5 million.
  • Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) shares declined by 5.63% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 5.16% to $19.5. The company's market cap stands at $910.8 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock declined by 5.11% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 5.11% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

