12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares rose 25.89% to $294.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares moved upwards by 20.01% to $36.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) stock increased by 14.31% to $55.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares moved upwards by 13.43% to $29.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares rose 10.2% to $30.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares moved upwards by 9.71% to $13.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock declined by 12.38% to $74.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) stock declined by 8.83% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.5 million.
- Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) shares declined by 5.63% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock declined by 5.16% to $19.5. The company's market cap stands at $910.8 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock declined by 5.11% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 5.11% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million.
