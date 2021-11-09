 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) stock rose 57.45% to $3.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 30.55% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $838.5 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock increased by 19.1% to $7.42. The company's market cap stands at $355.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares increased by 15.16% to $15.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares increased by 8.43% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock rose 6.07% to $20.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares decreased by 8.61% to $17.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
  • Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares declined by 8.15% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $169.6 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock declined by 7.72% to $18.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.4 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock fell 6.39% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares decreased by 3.71% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.5 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 3.67% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

