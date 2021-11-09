 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

 

Gainers

  • Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares increased by 8.0% to $33.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares rose 7.91% to $117.0. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 billion.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock increased by 6.9% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $140.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $22.42. The company's market cap stands at $460.9 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 4.34% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock rose 4.32% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 22.12% to $8.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares decreased by 12.17% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares decreased by 8.37% to $28.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares decreased by 8.13% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $259.9 million.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares decreased by 7.76% to $6.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million.
  • Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock declined by 6.05% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

