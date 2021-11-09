12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares increased by 8.0% to $33.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares rose 7.91% to $117.0. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 billion.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock increased by 6.9% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $140.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $22.42. The company's market cap stands at $460.9 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 4.34% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock rose 4.32% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 22.12% to $8.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares decreased by 12.17% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares decreased by 8.37% to $28.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares decreased by 8.13% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $259.9 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares decreased by 7.76% to $6.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock declined by 6.05% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
