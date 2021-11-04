10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares increased by 27.29% to $5.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) stock moved upwards by 26.93% to $17.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $923.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $8.08. The company's market cap stands at $414.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares moved upwards by 5.73% to $17.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares decreased by 9.31% to $24.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares decreased by 8.51% to $11.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock declined by 6.59% to $292.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares fell 4.04% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares fell 3.64% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares decreased by 2.7% to $28.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
