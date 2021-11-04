 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock increased by 10.3% to $35.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $780.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares increased by 10.01% to $15.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares rose 6.4% to $46.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock increased by 6.24% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) stock rose 4.91% to $10.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) shares rose 4.91% to $86.67. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares decreased by 15.94% to $12.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares decreased by 11.77% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $206.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares decreased by 10.94% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $567.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock decreased by 5.94% to $52.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock declined by 5.39% to $10.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock decreased by 4.0% to $258.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

