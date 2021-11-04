 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) stock rose 34.54% to $15.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares increased by 9.84% to $35.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $919.7 million.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock moved upwards by 9.18% to $151.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares rose 7.88% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million.
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock increased by 5.79% to $56.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock declined by 27.88% to $8.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $698.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares decreased by 23.67% to $25.8. The company's market cap stands at $784.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares fell 15.35% to $8.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock fell 9.56% to $29.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock declined by 9.2% to $161.75. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) stock fell 9.04% to $86.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (FSLY + DOCN)

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Expert Ratings For DigitalOcean Holdings
Expert Ratings For DigitalOcean Holdings
Notable Fastly Insider Makes $225K Sale
Fastly Stock Jumps Higher Tuesday: What's Next?
Why Fastly Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com