12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) stock rose 34.54% to $15.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $808.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares increased by 9.84% to $35.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $919.7 million.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock moved upwards by 9.18% to $151.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares rose 7.88% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock increased by 5.79% to $56.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock declined by 27.88% to $8.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $698.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares decreased by 23.67% to $25.8. The company's market cap stands at $784.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares fell 15.35% to $8.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock fell 9.56% to $29.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock declined by 9.2% to $161.75. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) stock fell 9.04% to $86.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
