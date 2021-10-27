 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares increased by 152.99% to $1.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 20.63% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 12.34% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 10.27% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares rose 7.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
  • Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) stock rose 5.71% to $25.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

 

 

 

Losers

 

  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 7.4% to $2.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 6.35% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $230.1 million.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock fell 3.24% to $24.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares fell 3.18% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 2.93% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock fell 2.86% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

