12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares increased by 152.99% to $1.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 20.63% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 12.34% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 10.27% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares rose 7.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) stock rose 5.71% to $25.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 7.4% to $2.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 6.35% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $230.1 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock fell 3.24% to $24.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares fell 3.18% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 2.93% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock fell 2.86% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
