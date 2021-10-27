 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares moved upwards by 9.69% to $5.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares rose 7.71% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $116.6 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares rose 6.59% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock rose 5.52% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 5.13% to $9.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock rose 5.02% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock declined by 67.58% to $18.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $555.1 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares decreased by 23.37% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock decreased by 12.1% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock decreased by 9.63% to $47.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares fell 8.89% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock decreased by 8.79% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $455.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

