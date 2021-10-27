12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares rose 16.66% to $1.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock rose 15.76% to $200.81. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock increased by 12.5% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares rose 9.04% to $23.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares moved upwards by 7.51% to $166.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) stock moved upwards by 7.24% to $55.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock fell 9.5% to $1.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock decreased by 6.21% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $615.0 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 6.15% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 6.01% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.7 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares declined by 5.83% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 5.45% to $49.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers