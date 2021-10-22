 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 8:07am   Comments
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock rose 6.0% to $21.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares moved upwards by 5.98% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.6 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 5.28% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) shares rose 3.51% to $98.62. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock increased by 2.04% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • VF (NYSE:VFC) shares declined by 7.86% to $68.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 6.86% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 6.18% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $546.7 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 4.63% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.8 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares declined by 4.2% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 3.91% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $400.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

