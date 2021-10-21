 Skip to main content

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) stock increased by 24.83% to $28.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $941.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock increased by 14.56% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock rose 4.44% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) shares rose 2.57% to $132.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock moved upwards by 2.21% to $35.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock rose 2.11% to $56.99. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares fell 13.26% to $2.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock fell 4.98% to $96.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 billion.
  • Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) stock fell 3.98% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.0 million.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock fell 3.21% to $15.7. The company's market cap stands at $327.2 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock fell 2.89% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $68.3 million.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares decreased by 2.5% to $6.64. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

 

 

 

