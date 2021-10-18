9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 6.35% to $7.86 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 5.37% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock rose 3.15% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares rose 3.14% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $420.4 million.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares rose 2.94% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $436.0 million.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 3.19% to $11.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $349.6 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 3.05% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares decreased by 2.44% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock decreased by 1.9% to $115.51. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 billion.
