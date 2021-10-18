 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 8:12am   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 6.35% to $7.86 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 5.37% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock rose 3.15% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares rose 3.14% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $420.4 million.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares rose 2.94% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $436.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 3.19% to $11.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $349.6 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 3.05% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares decreased by 2.44% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock decreased by 1.9% to $115.51. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

