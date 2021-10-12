9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares increased by 7.22% to $2.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock moved upwards by 3.84% to $7.99. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) stock rose 3.79% to $33.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion.
Losers
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock declined by 4.77% to $12.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $206.9 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock decreased by 2.84% to $24.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.6 million.
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) stock decreased by 2.52% to $46.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares decreased by 1.64% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock declined by 1.58% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.4 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 1.49% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
