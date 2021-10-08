 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) shares increased by 11.0% to $24.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares increased by 10.82% to $8.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.6 million.
  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares increased by 5.42% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.3 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 4.2% to $17.36. The company's market cap stands at $425.0 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares increased by 4.16% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares increased by 2.99% to $11.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $624.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 9.7% to $2.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.6 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 7.55% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares fell 3.3% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.3 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 2.66% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock declined by 2.49% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 2.28% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $610.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

