12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares moved upwards by 30.07% to $3.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million.
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock increased by 11.46% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.4 million.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares rose 9.81% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.9 million.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock rose 9.34% to $11.7. The company's market cap stands at $842.5 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares moved upwards by 9.33% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $525.9 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares increased by 7.83% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
Losers
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock declined by 8.67% to $7.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $487.4 million.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) stock fell 6.06% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.8 million.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares declined by 5.0% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock fell 4.62% to $243.03. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 billion.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares declined by 4.58% to $325.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 billion.
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares decreased by 4.3% to $10.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
