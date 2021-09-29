 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $12.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $548.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 5.19% to $16.21. The company's market cap stands at $757.1 million.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $59.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $105.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 billion.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 3.44% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 3.29% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock fell 8.2% to $0.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares decreased by 3.66% to $70.43. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock declined by 3.57% to $74.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock decreased by 2.17% to $10.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.8 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock declined by 2.15% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $125.3 million.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock decreased by 2.05% to $9.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

