12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $12.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $548.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 5.19% to $16.21. The company's market cap stands at $757.1 million.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $59.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock moved upwards by 3.61% to $105.95. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 3.44% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 3.29% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.1 million.
Losers
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock fell 8.2% to $0.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares decreased by 3.66% to $70.43. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock declined by 3.57% to $74.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock decreased by 2.17% to $10.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.8 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock declined by 2.15% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $125.3 million.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock decreased by 2.05% to $9.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
