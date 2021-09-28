 Skip to main content

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock rose 13.5% to $13.87 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares increased by 4.44% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.9 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock rose 2.81% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares declined by 13.89% to $4.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares decreased by 8.97% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares declined by 8.21% to $6.94. The company's market cap stands at $592.4 million.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock fell 4.49% to $10.65. The company's market cap stands at $89.8 million.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock declined by 4.32% to $8.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares declined by 4.18% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

