12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 12.45% to $0.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock increased by 10.17% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $131.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock increased by 4.87% to $14.85. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 billion.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares rose 3.61% to $116.88. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 3.42% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.
Losers
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares decreased by 10.03% to $3.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares decreased by 7.15% to $46.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares declined by 4.43% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 4.11% to $14.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 3.59% to $6.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.6 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 3.18% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers