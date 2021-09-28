 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares increased by 70.28% to $9.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock moved upwards by 10.75% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares increased by 9.98% to $8.81. The company's market cap stands at $287.8 million.
  • Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares increased by 9.9% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock increased by 7.09% to $74.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $309.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock decreased by 19.89% to $12.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.2 million.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock decreased by 15.1% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.0 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock declined by 9.91% to $6.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.9 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares decreased by 4.99% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.6 million.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares decreased by 4.68% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.9 million.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock fell 4.22% to $294.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

