12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock moved upwards by 251.16% to $21.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock increased by 25.29% to $6.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.8 million.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares rose 21.46% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.0 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock increased by 21.2% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares increased by 4.96% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.8 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
Losers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock decreased by 14.1% to $4.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock decreased by 12.19% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares decreased by 7.12% to $31.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares decreased by 4.99% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $310.2 million.
- Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock decreased by 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock declined by 4.97% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.8 million.
