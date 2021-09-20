10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock moved upwards by 5.66% to $2.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares rose 4.15% to $7.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.4 million.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares moved upwards by 1.85% to $95.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares increased by 1.35% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
Losers
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock declined by 10.13% to $2.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares fell 9.55% to $10.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.8 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 8.88% to $32.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 8.53% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock decreased by 7.39% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $477.0 million.
