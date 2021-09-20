11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock increased by 2.56% to $0.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares rose 2.02% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $956.2 million.
- Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock rose 1.9% to $63.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock moved upwards by 1.84% to $12.7. The company's market cap stands at $125.4 million.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) stock increased by 1.58% to $20.55. The company's market cap stands at $715.3 million.
Losers
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares declined by 9.59% to $10.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.1 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares declined by 8.43% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares fell 7.37% to $21.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.9 million.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 7.28% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.1 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 6.72% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 6.67% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.
