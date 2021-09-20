12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares moved upwards by 22.1% to $3.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $609.1 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares rose 13.17% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares rose 10.67% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $118.6 million.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares moved upwards by 10.44% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $187.4 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock moved upwards by 6.75% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
Losers
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares decreased by 11.35% to $20.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $794.4 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares decreased by 9.65% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock fell 9.26% to $6.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock declined by 9.2% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock decreased by 8.63% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares fell 8.58% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
