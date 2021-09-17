 Skip to main content

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $5.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares moved upwards by 4.41% to $8.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) stock moved upwards by 3.53% to $82.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 billion.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock rose 3.46% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares fell 3.17% to $1.53 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
  • TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) stock fell 2.91% to $44.77. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 billion.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock declined by 2.82% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $193.5 million.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock fell 1.93% to $15.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock decreased by 1.85% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $127.9 million.

 

 

 

