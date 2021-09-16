 Skip to main content

Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today: Cannabis Daily September 16, 2021
asli.tolon@gmail.com , Benzinga Contributor  
 
September 16, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Start The Day With The Best Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

 

Ottawa-based HEXO Corp achieved carbon neutrality by offsetting 25,965 tons of carbon, which is equivalent to more than three-and-a-half million plastic bottles.

Michigan lawmakers are not convinced about medical marijuana caregivers growing their own;

recent news about home cultivation is not trending in a positive direction. We thought it would be interesting to look at the issue and hear what Michigan MSOs have to say. 

In today's podcast, we also covered the following public companies:

  • Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC: AYRWF)
  • Flora Growth Corp  (NASDAQ: FLGC)
  • Hexo Corp(NASDAQ: HEXO)
  • Lowell Farms Inc(OTC: LOWLF)
  • Australis Capital Inc(OTC: AUSAF)
  • Halo Collective Inc(OTC: HCANF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

