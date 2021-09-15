8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock increased by 5.32% to $7.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock increased by 4.91% to $8.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares increased by 4.83% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $581.2 million.
Losers
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares decreased by 5.32% to $3.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 3.18% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
