12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock rose 20.19% to $1.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $134.9 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares increased by 13.11% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million.
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock moved upwards by 7.34% to $16.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.6 million.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares moved upwards by 7.02% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock increased by 6.92% to $11.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.6 million.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares moved upwards by 6.31% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $241.5 million.
Losers
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock fell 7.94% to $21.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.3 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock decreased by 7.72% to $6.99. The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares declined by 4.91% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) stock decreased by 4.84% to $41.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares fell 3.71% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
