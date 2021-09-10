12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock increased by 65.36% to $14.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock moved upwards by 25.77% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.7 million.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock rose 17.61% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.7 million.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock increased by 13.01% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $155.2 million.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares increased by 12.15% to $8.58. The company's market cap stands at $585.1 million.
- Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares rose 9.39% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $274.0 million.
Losers
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock decreased by 31.89% to $37.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock fell 13.63% to $18.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.0 million.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares decreased by 9.52% to $12.39. The company's market cap stands at $431.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock declined by 8.35% to $48.9. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares declined by 5.22% to $30.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.4 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares declined by 3.97% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
