 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock increased by 65.36% to $14.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock moved upwards by 25.77% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.7 million.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock rose 17.61% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $576.7 million.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock increased by 13.01% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $155.2 million.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares increased by 12.15% to $8.58. The company's market cap stands at $585.1 million.
  • Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares rose 9.39% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $274.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock decreased by 31.89% to $37.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock fell 13.63% to $18.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.0 million.
  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares decreased by 9.52% to $12.39. The company's market cap stands at $431.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock declined by 8.35% to $48.9. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares declined by 5.22% to $30.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.4 million.
  • Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares declined by 3.97% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (APLS + ACHL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Apellis Unveils Mixed Results For Eye Disorder Drug, But Still Hopes To Pass FDA Finish Line
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Where Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com