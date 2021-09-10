 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 13.55% to $0.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares increased by 5.5% to $7.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.3 million.
  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock increased by 4.47% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $156.9 million.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares increased by 3.69% to $9.25. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock moved upwards by 3.68% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares fell 4.63% to $2.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 2.78% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock declined by 2.2% to $25.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.8 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 1.76% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $128.1 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 1.46% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares decreased by 1.38% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion.

 

 

 

