11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 8:07am   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock increased by 6.52% to $31.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares increased by 5.32% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares rose 4.01% to $75.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock rose 3.91% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.8 million.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares moved upwards by 3.11% to $8.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock moved upwards by 2.96% to $14.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock decreased by 5.93% to $16.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 3.31% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares fell 3.0% to $27.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares decreased by 2.17% to $37.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares fell 1.81% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $210.8 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

