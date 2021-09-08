 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $10.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $710.4 million.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares increased by 4.37% to $75.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares rose 3.28% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 2.94% to $7.33. The company's market cap stands at $282.7 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock moved upwards by 2.39% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $277.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares fell 4.85% to $25.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock decreased by 3.84% to $50.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 3.71% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.1 million.
  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock fell 2.94% to $39.4. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 billion.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock declined by 2.59% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 2.04% to $10.13. The company's market cap stands at $735.5 million.

 

 

 

