 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $110.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock rose 5.19% to $277.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares increased by 5.15% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.8 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares moved upwards by 3.86% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares increased by 3.0% to $19.88. The company's market cap stands at $481.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 4.05% to $5.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock decreased by 3.76% to $14.11. The company's market cap stands at $606.1 million.
  • Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares declined by 3.32% to $80.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) stock decreased by 3.2% to $83.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 3.08% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock fell 2.85% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BLIN + COUP)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Why Are Coupa Software Shares Trading Higher Today?
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Coupa Software's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Tuesday's Market Minute: Watching Rates & US Dollar
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com