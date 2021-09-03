12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 9.68% to $2.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.2 million.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares rose 7.97% to $101.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 4.11% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares rose 4.0% to $5.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 3.15% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 2.86% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
Losers
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock fell 5.18% to $1.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.0 million.
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock declined by 3.53% to $15.19. The company's market cap stands at $458.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) stock decreased by 2.94% to $8.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 2.62% to $12.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.8 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 2.38% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $542.2 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 2.19% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers