12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock rose 6.99% to $5.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $348.0 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 3.78% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares moved upwards by 2.73% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock moved upwards by 2.56% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock fell 9.64% to $10.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock declined by 5.11% to $8.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock fell 2.83% to $17.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.3 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares fell 2.22% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares declined by 1.8% to $11.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 1.4% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
