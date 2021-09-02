 Skip to main content

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock rose 8.69% to $4.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $22.8. The company's market cap stands at $170.9 million.
  • Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares increased by 4.36% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.6 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock increased by 4.2% to $16.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares rose 3.56% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock rose 2.85% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock fell 3.64% to $64.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 2.92% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares decreased by 2.41% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock decreased by 2.07% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

