12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock rose 61.88% to $8.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.5 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 52.96% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.7 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 9.83% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.0 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares moved upwards by 7.87% to $20.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock rose 7.5% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock decreased by 3.85% to $2.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 3.64% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares decreased by 3.4% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares fell 3.27% to $37.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares declined by 2.85% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock decreased by 2.66% to $13.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.5 million.
