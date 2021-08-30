12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 40.33% to $36.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $895.5 million.
- DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares rose 17.09% to $21.85. The company's market cap stands at $534.4 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 14.81% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock increased by 13.28% to $29.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion.
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares increased by 8.37% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock rose 5.04% to $28.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock declined by 5.94% to $8.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
- Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock decreased by 4.93% to $23.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 3.38% to $12.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.0 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock decreased by 2.47% to $18.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.9 million.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock fell 2.2% to $9.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock declined by 2.13% to $13.78. The company's market cap stands at $490.4 million.
