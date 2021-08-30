 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 40.33% to $36.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $895.5 million.
  • DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) shares rose 17.09% to $21.85. The company's market cap stands at $534.4 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 14.81% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock increased by 13.28% to $29.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion.
  • Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares increased by 8.37% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock rose 5.04% to $28.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock declined by 5.94% to $8.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock decreased by 4.93% to $23.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 3.38% to $12.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.0 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock decreased by 2.47% to $18.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.9 million.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock fell 2.2% to $9.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock declined by 2.13% to $13.78. The company's market cap stands at $490.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ADTN + BLIN)

60 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
84 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com