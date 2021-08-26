 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) stock increased by 22.69% to $151.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares moved upwards by 14.25% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $716.9 million.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares moved upwards by 12.65% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock increased by 10.44% to $7.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock moved upwards by 9.15% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.9 million.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares increased by 7.07% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares decreased by 22.75% to $35.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.5 million.
  • Lannett (NYSE:LCI) stock declined by 12.51% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $147.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock decreased by 7.68% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock declined by 6.91% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock fell 5.7% to $86.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion.
  • Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) shares fell 5.05% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $498.2 million.

 

 

 

