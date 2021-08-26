12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock rose 13.36% to $23.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares increased by 11.92% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $6.68. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 5.85% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.8 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.4 million.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares increased by 4.43% to $21.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares declined by 7.27% to $317.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 5.45% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million.
- ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares decreased by 3.23% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock decreased by 3.16% to $37.12. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 3.14% to $55.01. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares declined by 3.13% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.9 million.
