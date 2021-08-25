 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock increased by 10.67% to $126.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 7.05% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.1 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares rose 6.08% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock increased by 5.28% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $596.5 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 5.23% to $7.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) stock rose 4.86% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 13.0% to $0.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares decreased by 12.2% to $33.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 6.21% to $5.29. The company's market cap stands at $369.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares decreased by 5.7% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares fell 5.11% to $38.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 3.91% to $7.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.1 million.

 

 

 

