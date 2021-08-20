 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 17.7% to $0.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $535.7 million.
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock rose 9.49% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $572.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares increased by 8.16% to $58.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) stock moved upwards by 7.57% to $46.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock rose 5.52% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares increased by 4.69% to $26.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares decreased by 6.97% to $1.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock declined by 5.61% to $25.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 5.23% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 4.42% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock fell 4.34% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares decreased by 4.02% to $121.5. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

