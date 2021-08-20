 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock moved upwards by 23.7% to $5.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.2 million.
  • VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock rose 6.16% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.9 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 5.29% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 4.13% to $12.58. The company's market cap stands at $691.7 million.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock increased by 3.95% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock fell 14.36% to $16.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 5.68% to $5.82. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock declined by 5.59% to $8.29. The company's market cap stands at $134.0 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock declined by 4.17% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $124.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock fell 3.39% to $270.0. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 billion.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares decreased by 2.66% to $25.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

