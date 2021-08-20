12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock moved upwards by 23.7% to $5.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.2 million.
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock rose 6.16% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.9 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 5.29% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 4.13% to $12.58. The company's market cap stands at $691.7 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock increased by 3.95% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) stock fell 14.36% to $16.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 5.68% to $5.82. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock declined by 5.59% to $8.29. The company's market cap stands at $134.0 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock declined by 4.17% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $124.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock fell 3.39% to $270.0. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares decreased by 2.66% to $25.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
