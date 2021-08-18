 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 11.94% to $0.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares rose 10.57% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 5.89% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock moved upwards by 5.47% to $18.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares fell 3.54% to $7.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $947.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares declined by 2.68% to $32.73. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 billion.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 2.35% to $6.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares declined by 2.07% to $26.51. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock fell 2.0% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $164.8 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock decreased by 1.87% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

 

 

 

