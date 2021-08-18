12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares rose 71.92% to $5.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares increased by 50.85% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock moved upwards by 21.42% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) shares moved upwards by 18.94% to $9.04. The company's market cap stands at $148.7 million.
- Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares moved upwards by 12.78% to $12.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.0 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares increased by 12.09% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
Losers
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock decreased by 7.29% to $1.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.4 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares declined by 7.29% to $16.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.3 million.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares fell 6.05% to $25.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.9 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 5.79% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock declined by 5.76% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock declined by 5.68% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $153.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
