12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 5.9% to $3.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares moved upwards by 5.87% to $43.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock increased by 5.7% to $51.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock increased by 5.26% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
- CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock increased by 4.95% to $15.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock increased by 4.85% to $9.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 5.89% to $1.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares decreased by 4.93% to $82.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 4.15% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock decreased by 4.15% to $9.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.5 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock decreased by 3.02% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares declined by 3.01% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
