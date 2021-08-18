 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 5.9% to $3.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares moved upwards by 5.87% to $43.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock increased by 5.7% to $51.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock increased by 5.26% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock increased by 4.95% to $15.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock increased by 4.85% to $9.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 5.89% to $1.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.
  • Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares decreased by 4.93% to $82.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 4.15% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock decreased by 4.15% to $9.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.5 million.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock decreased by 3.02% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares declined by 3.01% to $11.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

