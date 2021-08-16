12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $42.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock rose 4.83% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares increased by 4.46% to $22.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares increased by 3.24% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $478.2 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock rose 3.09% to $7.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.1 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock fell 9.45% to $0.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares decreased by 4.68% to $39.11. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock declined by 3.94% to $20.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock fell 3.88% to $27.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 billion.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock decreased by 3.87% to $38.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock decreased by 3.78% to $23.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $889.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
